Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley on the Zionist Attack against Iran - Jerm Warfare

I join Jerm Warfare to discuss the rapidly escalating regional war
Mar 04, 2026

Vanessa Beeley, a British independent journalist and activist with deep roots in Middle Eastern affairs—her father was a prominent British Arabist diplomat—has reported extensively from conflict zones including Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Palestine, and Yemen.

She offers a critical perspective on the current crisis in Iran, the role of Hezbollah, and the broader geopolitical landscape of the region. Her work challenges mainstream Western narratives, particularly around Iran's nuclear programme and the influence of Western foreign policy in the Middle East.

Vanessa provides historical context to Hezbollah’s emergence, describing it as a resistance movement rooted in Lebanon’s struggle against occupation, and critiques how Western media often misrepresents its goals and actions.

Her reporting also covers the complex religious and political dimensions of the conflict, including the alignment between some Gulf States and Israel, which she sees as part of a wider shift shaped by strategic and economic interests.

Follow Jerm at UK Column

****

Please do consider subscribing. I am in the region. Lebanon is again under attack. Your support is essential. Thank you.

Or buy me a coffee. One off donation

