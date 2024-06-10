Civilians return to the devastated Nuseirat camp after the Zionist/US raid.

According to local sources - “the Israeli occupation forces resorted to various ploys, including the use of humanitarian aid trucks and furniture moving lorries, to infiltrate into the Nuseirat refugee camp and perpetrate their heinous carnage in the central part of the besieged Gaza Strip, according to reports.”

Many independent sources confirmed that American forces, along with Israeli occupation forces, infiltrated the camp using humanitarian camouflage, hiding in a truck that came from the American floating pier, allegedly intended for humanitarian purposes.

The Israeli occupation offensive in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp yesterday led to the slaughter of an estimated 274 civilians, doubtless the majority will be children, and the injury of 600 plus more, many of whom will perish due to lack of medical facilities and care in the battered, bleeding enclave.

The Government Media Office in Gaza issued the following statement:

Field reports indicated that the Israeli occupation army used two civilian cars in the Nusseirat massacre, the first being a small civilian car and the second being a transport vehicle carrying supplies and aids. This was evident in the videos circulated by the media. Additionally, the soldiers involved in the massacre impersonated displaced individuals, wearing civilian clothes, as part of the planning to commit a horrendous massacre against civilians, children, and women. Field reports indicated that the Israeli occupation army committed this massacre with the participation of dozens of warplanes, quadcopters, helicopters, drones with espionage and intelligence purposes, and tanks in more than four axes and directions, and that this unprecedented military force used against civilians carried out more than 250 airstrikes in the Nusseirat Camp and in the central governorate areas simultaneously.

According to Resistance factions the brutal operation also led to the deaths of three Israeli detainees including one US dual passport holder. Will Biden be held accountable for the Zionist murder of an American citizen with US bombs, shells? To what extent did US military and intelligence faciliate this murder and the mass murder of brutalised Palestinian refugees.

The World Food Program issued a statement. In my opinion it provided a cover story for the US use of the pier as a landing stage for US and Zionist forces that carried out the Nuseirat Camp massare. At the same time the “insecurity” provides justification to again withdraw any humanitarian aid from the Gaza strip.

The director of the United Nations World Food Program said that the program “temporarily suspended” the distribution of humanitarian aid from the American floating dock off Gaza, due to concerns related to “the safety of our staff.”

Abu Ali was displaced from the north to the south of the Gaza enclave. He describes the barrage of artillery shells on all streets and narrow alleyways while dozens of crowded homes were being obliterated by warplanes. The house next to his tent was bombed engulfing his family tent in flames and they fled, narrowly escaping death.

He witnessed hundreds of children, men and women lying on the streets, screaming and swimming in blood, body parts, dismembered corpses. The civil defence teams were unable to rescue anyone as the drones, planes and artillery were targeting anything that moved according to Abu Ali.

As the US and Zionist special forces were retreating, the warplanes bombed 80 or more houses containing multiple refugee families. The ground artillery created a circle of fire around the withdrawing forces without any consideration for civilian infrastructure and lives.

For more than an hour and a half, at the busiest time of the afternoon, shells and bombs rained down on terrified and trapped civilians killing 64 children, 57 women and 37 elderly or disabled people. A further 689 were injured, many critically, including 153 children, 161 women, 54 elderly. (Al Akhbar)

The following is a video of three children who had left the Mosque to find bread just as the violent bombardment began:

The two main hospitals were overwhelmed. Hundreds of injured were being brought to already floundering hospitals, crowded into courtyards and reception areas. The medical teams were unable to cope. One eyewitness, Hamid Hassan describes the scenes:

“The injured were on the ground, abandoned to their fate, bleeding to death. Children with amputated limbs screaming, women drowning in blood. Doctors and nurses trying to stem bleeding with gauze, unable to operate”.

According to Israeli media the mission has zero strategic importance. Hamas still has the majority of hostages captured on 7th October, an estimated 120 prisoners. The exchange equation remains unchanged. The situation in the north is not altered where Israel is on the verge of losing control against Hezbollah.

Effectively, the Resistance factions still have the upper hand in hostage exchange negotiations and Netanyahu has only won a temporary reprieve from the ugly Israeli civilian mood over his handling of the hostage crisis.

According to a report in Al Akhbar, the operation confirms that Israel has no option but to stop the war against Gaza and that ultimately an agreement must be reached on hostage/prisoner exchange. This analysis does presume a rational thinking among members of the Zionist regime that I am not convinced exists.

It has been reported that the IOF did not escape unscathed. A high ranking commander was declared killed and a number of soldiers injured.

In any normal circumstances the operation would be declared a failure.

While the US and Israel celebrated a pyrrhic victory of the release of four hostages - the “collateral damage” spiralled out of control in a tsunami of blood, charred remains and scattered limbs. Remember if the US had not used its veto to derail ceasefires and hostage release there would have been no need for this apocalyptic rescue mission that left an American citizen dead among the 1000 Palestinians dead and dying.

Israel has again proven itself a genocidal entity intent on the extermination of Palestinians but the US has now committed itself overtly to a partnership in genocide. The US role as mediator and peace-broker should never again be trusted or heeded if it ever was by those who understand the demonic agenda that drives US foreign policy.

The US is rapidly destroying its own image and status in the world by refusing to abandon Israel in its hour of implosion and unrestrained bloodshed, abuse and violence.

