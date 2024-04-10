US Intel behind attacks in Moscow, Damascus, Iran
Fiorella Isabel, Eva K. Bartlett, Vanessa Beeley
The Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus 10 days ago
Last night I had a great conversation with journalists Fiorella Isabel and Eva Bartlett on the terror attack in Moscow, against the Iranian Embassy in Damascus and the ongoing war expansion by all the Western proxies including Israel. If you prefer to watch on Rumble, the link is here:
As always another interesting conversation, it's always nice to see Eva on with you as well. I get sick to death of hearing the West saying it wasn't the Embassy in Syria trying to wiggle out of it because we all know that those Western governments would sing a different tune if it was their Embassy property, the main Embassy or not.
I'm with Russia on saying that the UK were also deeply involved in the Crocus attack, and thankfully people are starting to see through the UK's whistling innocently. Both were horrendous attacks after the evil despicable actions at the hospital in Gaza.
Also RIP Waleed Daqqa, another despicable act by the hands of Israel.
Thank you all for a very interesting discussion.