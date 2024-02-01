US and Iran sabre rattling, the ICJ, Israel plans for a Palestinian non-state
My reports 31st January for UK Column News
To leave or not to leave the Middle East as tensions with Iran reach a new high. U.S. double speak and confusion hides their real intentions or are they really divided?
The ICJ ruling - what it might mean for Western regimes doubling down on genocide denial and collective punishment of the Palestinian people:
Finally, confusion over David Cameron’s recognition of a “Palestinian state” is explained by meetings in Israel:
****
They sure are trying to ramp up the hate against Iran, I want to spit every time they talk the Iran proxy talk. Mr Rothschild will be rubbing his hands with glee if we're daft enough to go against them, finally he may get his hands on the central bank. Then only North Korea and Cuba to go.
Short clip of Kirby was nauseating, I winced when you said short clip of him. As for Cameron, I'd sooner trust a bag of poisonous snakes than him.
Enjoyed both of your interviews yesterday as well. Thanks as always for all you do Vanessa.
Last night I posted https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/bhagavad-gita-and-palestine. It includes your article on the ICJ, Vanessa, and the one by Myriam Charabaty that you recommended to me. It looks at, not only right of self-defense, but the duty of defending others. It's an ancient concept that to extend compassion and inaction (ahimsa) towards those who are doing great harm is to collaborate in that harm (himsa) that they'll continue to do in the future. Thanks for these insights.