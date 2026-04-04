Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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PJB's avatar
PJB
2d

Thank you Vanessa for all your diligent work. I follow you since I discovered you in Syria and Donbass. You are our eyes. Take care 🍀

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Lynette Ackermann's avatar
Lynette Ackermann
2d

I am constantly thinking of you, worrying about you! Please take into account that the enemy is ruthless, as you very well know. Take care.

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