The new bridge in Sohmor connecting with Mashgara, now bombed by ‘Israel’

I recently visited the resistance town of Sohmor in West Bekaa - Sohmor is a town in West Bekaa that has a history of horrific colonial persecution, yet has survived, and continues to resist the Zionist ethnic cleansing agenda in Lebanon. You can read my previous report here.

Since I was in Sohmor the town has, again, been targeted by the Zionist airforce. The bridge in the photo has been destroyed. Bridges are a vital connection between towns in the regions under attack by the Zionists - this bridge had been build by the Mayor of Sohmor - Hajj Haidar Shahla, also assassinated by the Zionist war jets in the 2024 war.

Lebanese journalist Sondoss Al Assad who gave me so much historical insight for my first article told me:

The first bridge is so old, around 75 years old. Our grandfathers used to gather beneath it and the village youth would compete to jump over it. The second is modern, built by Hajj Haidar Shahla because the old bridge could no longer support heavy loads

Images of the old bridge to Sohmor

The Zionist terrorists bombed the new bridge uniting Sohmor with Mashgara on the road we were warned not to take when we came to Sohmor from Mashgara.

Yesterday the Zionist genocidaires bombed the Ahl Al-Bayt Mosque in Sohmor. Worshippers were leaving after prayer when the drone struck, murdering two and injuring at least 11 people. On the Christian Good Friday and during worship for this Shi’ite community, Israel ensured more bloodshed across Lebanon. Video below is of the mosque after the drone strike:

On the same day the bells of a small church in the village of Bahboush in Koura, northern Lebanon tolled for the martyrdom of a son of the town, Hezbollah martyr Jaafar Ibrahim Salim whose body was brought home. As journalist Marwa Osman described:

The bells of Our Lady of the [Bowed] Head Church tolled solemnly at the moment the town’s son, Hez~bol~lah martyr Jaafar Ibrahim Salim, returned home; an echo of grief, honor, and farewell carried through every corner of the village of Bahboush in Koura, north Lebanon. A Muslim-Shia northerner rose to Allah sw, while defending our south from Zionist filth and occupation, being honored by his Christian brothers and sisters who all come from the same village, on the eve of Good Friday. Nothing tops this. Nothing.

The war rolls on inexorably but the Resistance will prevail.

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