Gaza under Zionist attack.

Mike Robinson of UK Column speaks with journalist Eva Bartlett who has lived in Gaza and the Occupied Territories for extensive periods of time, Cynthia McKinney, former US Congresswoman and long time Palestine supporter with her own history of dealing with the Zionist security forces and finally myself, Vanessa Beeley - I was in Gaza during the 2012 Zionist aggression and returned in March 2013 to establish trauma therapy projects inside Gaza.

Former Congresswoman, Cynthia McKinney:

"During my very first campaign for the Congress...the very first thing I was asked to do was to sign a pledge of loyalty to Israel. This was 1992 when I was running, and when I said it, people didn't believe me, because no one had ever said anything like that before. Now, it's very commonplace. In the UK you have certain groups that require the parliamentarians—while they are campaigning, before they are elected—to make this pledge to Israel.

I was asked to do the pledge. I refused to do the pledge, and as a result of that I was in day-to-day trench warfare the entire 12 years because I didn't go along with the plan, and I presume that I was the first one who didn't. I certainly was the first one to blow the whistle on me being a US citizen having to pledge my allegiance to a foreign country..."