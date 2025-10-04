Vanessa Beeley

UK Column News - The Zionist take-over of TikTok and X, Trump's colonialist plan for Gaza, new war against Iran.

The full news program from Wednesday...
Oct 04, 2025
I have included the full news program recorded on Wednesday before the alleged Trump acceptance of Hamas’ response to the imperialist “peace plan” for Gaza - this is not a genuine move by either Washington or Tel Aviv. Until now, “Israel” is still murdering, bombing and starving Gazan families and there is no response from Ben Gvir and Smotrich - the most fanatical of the genocidaires in Netanyahu’s team of terrorists.

You can subscribe to or follow UK Column here.

***

