Agree and concur completely every point made, the Saudis and UAE monarchies do not realise the trap they are now in, the next proxies to be used the U.S on behalf their Zionist masters to ensure that U.S hegemony in the region remains unchallenged.

However Russia and China, together Iran and I believe to a degree India will end this perspective, they will not allow together nations allied to their thinking Algeria, Burkino Faso, Niger, Mali, the Sahel States as well as Yemen, for starters will never tolerate nor condone such actions as wast tried previously both the Saudis and UAE being the antagonists and belligerents in a decade long conflict against the Ansah Allah, Houthi who had the crap bombed out of them, fat lot of good that did, it was the belligerents who cried uncle due the Houthi targeting successfully the belligerents oil and Gas production facilities in aerial attacks their master, the U.S’s vaunted and hyped THAAD, Patriot and Himars Weapons system failed to interdict and suppress.. in short, the West could not deliver a key promise the Gulf monarchies rely upon to remain in power and in control of the trillions in revenues the property of the state.. simply put the Gulf States after spending Trillions on Western Weaponry found out the hard way, it was useless. That even Houthi Missiles could get through, destroying their prized income producing infrastructure, the ports, airports and crucially the Saudi oil and gas fields, terminals and ports.

Consequently it seems these Gulf players still haven’t learned despite their recent rapprochement with the Houthi as they have with this deal concluded Trumps trip the Middle East lined themselves up for more of the same… I guess the motivator being that in the event the day comes they are shanghaied out of power, their wealth and entry to the U.S will be assured, therein is the real play behind this heart rendering account and history of Western hubris and belligerence undertaken on behalf their Theodor Herzl Zionist masters and that is truly sick… my advice to the Saudis, UAE and the other West Asian States for their share of this largesse, this so called protection, for that is all the U.S akin a mafia shakedown are offering, protection, however India’s recent stoush with Pakistan showed just how responsive and willing their Western partners are to hop to, get amongst it… remind me again, where was QUAD leaping to India’s Defence, no where, the quintessential phantom was QUAD aiding allied partner India, nowhere to be seen, so why commit, put yourself, your nation to the expense and dangers of being a western bitch.. at least with events Ukraine, Kashmir, the aforementioned decades long Yemen, Saudi/UAE conflict plenty of evidence now abounds as to why not being a party to such alliances is the best decision to be made.. just saying..

Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) from New Zealand

This is part and parcel the expansion of the undeclared Global War by proxy that the western globalist oligarchy is waging against the independent BRICS nations. This is the climax of western power and their economic enslavement by debt and military terrorism. As the empire collapses around the vortex of independent banking and depolarization, so will the viability of maintaining 800 bases throughout the world that are the Pinkerton Security used to enforce the hegemony of the European collective empire of oligarchs running the world monetary system. The target is to choke the supply of oil and resources before moving on China to break up bricks.

