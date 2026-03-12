Trump's Iran delusion, Israel is losing in Lebanon and Jolani is backing ISIS to take on the regional Resistance forces

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript105133Trump's Iran delusion, Israel is losing in Lebanon and Jolani is backing ISIS to take on the regional Resistance forcesMy reports yesterday for UK Column News vanessa beeleyMar 12, 2026105133ShareTranscriptYou can watch the whole news program here. ****Please do consider subscribing. Your donations keep me going. Thank you! SubscribeOne off donation - buy me a coffeeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksUK Column News and ArticlesMy regular contributions to UK ColumnMy regular contributions to UK ColumnSubscribeAuthorsvanessa beeleyRecent PostsUpdates on Iran and Lebanon as 'Israel' goes rabid dog in the regionMar 5 • vanessa beeleyThe Hybrid War against Iran and Lebanon under attack for its resistance against the Zionist blocFeb 26 • vanessa beeleyThe US endgame in Iran and is Russia bailing out Israel in Gaza?Feb 19 • vanessa beeley and UK ColumnSyria Podcast - was Syria the lynchpin for the Zionist/Imperialist attacks on independent nations globally?Jan 9 • vanessa beeley and UK ColumnVenezuela and the Zionist hand behind Trump's criminal operation, vaccines and Substack censorship and much moreJan 9 • vanessa beeleySyria is becoming a walled Takfiri cauldron as border countries erect surveillance barriers to further besiege the Syrian peopleDec 4, 2025 • vanessa beeleyWhy did China and Russia abstain at UNSC and sell out Palestine to the Trump peace scam?Nov 19, 2025 • vanessa beeley and UK Column