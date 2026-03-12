Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Trump's Iran delusion, Israel is losing in Lebanon and Jolani is backing ISIS to take on the regional Resistance forces

My reports yesterday for UK Column News
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Mar 12, 2026

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