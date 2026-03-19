Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Trump's demented policy on Iran, Lebanon at war and the UNSCR condemns Iran for Israel's aggression

My reports yesterday for UK Column.
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Mar 19, 2026

Immediately after my report - the Kremlin denied that it is supplying intelligence to Iran or supplying drone technology. Something I have been saying is very unlikely, nice to be vindicated sometimes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ​said on Wednesday ‌that a Wall Street Journal report that ​Russia is ​sharing satellite imagery and ⁠improved drone technology ​with Iran is "fake ​news".

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As I point out in my report, Lebanon is at war with the Zionist terrorist forces. I will be going out into the field where I belong on a regular basis. Your help and support is really needed now because the costs involved of getting to the places of tension, bombardment and conflict are considerable - driver, fuel, payment of translator etc. Please do consider subscribing. Your support is so appreciated. xx

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