Trump's demented policy on Iran, Lebanon at war and the UNSCR condemns Iran for Israel's aggression

Immediately after my report - the Kremlin denied that it is supplying intelligence to Iran or supplying drone technology. Something I have been saying is very unlikely, nice to be vindicated sometimes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ​said on Wednesday ‌that a Wall Street Journal report that ​Russia is ​sharing satellite imagery and ⁠improved drone technology ​with Iran is "fake ​news".

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