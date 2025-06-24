Points about the alleged US-Iran-Israel ceasefire that Trump is yelling about on X. These points are just me thinking out loud - feel free to add your opinions:M

Ceasefires are never honoured by Israel or the US. See Lebanon, Palestine, violations of demarcation zone in Syria etc. Israel is a consumer more than a producer of weapons. Iran is a producer more than a consumer. Ceasefires are an opportunity for Israel to replenish stocks with US allied help. The war is far from over.

Israel also needs to rest its pilots, service the fighter jets and attend to the failings in the multi-layer air defence systems. Iran needs more time than Israel to address the damage from the first stage of the war. This is not to diminish the damage done to Israel by Iran - this is also considerable, but Israel has an entire cohort of powerful countries that will leap to its assistance.

Opposition politician, Avigdor Liebermann is already claiming ‘the ceasefire is shameful, neither Iran’s missile program nor its nuclear program was destroyed. This is an unconditional ceasefire. Iran will enrich uranium again (Iran never agreed to NOT enrich uranium)

Just prior to the faux ceasefire - a nuclear scientist, Mohhammad Reza Seddiqi was assassinated in early morning attacks by Israel. Dr Neda Rafiel Parsa, a senior manager at the Tavanir Company, Iran’s state-owned electricity company was also killed during the Zionist attack.

Terrorist attacks in the Gilan province of Iran in the north-east targeted a residential area. Nine civilians were murdered and 33 others injured. 16 of the dead and injured were women and children according to Iranian reports. See map.

Iran has seen its regional popularity explode since Israel began its aggression. The popularity among the people of the region is unprecedented. If the US wanted to isolate Iran, Israel’s aggression has had the opposite effect. Also unprecedented and perhaps unexpected, after the efforts by the West to orchestrate internal divide in Iran, national cohesion within Iran is at its highest since 1979. The Western-backed opposition were completely overwhelmed by the backlash from Iranian society. Their isolation will not recover.

Iran’s military credibility and power has been demonstrated across the region and in the capitals of the neocolonialist US-led Hegemons. Iran recovered from the initial blows dealt them by Israel and responded with intelligence, economy of scale and surprise. The Zionist air-defence suffered both in functionality and a loss of deterrence optics. Iran has not even unleashed its most modern and sophisticated missiles. It has reserves and can continue its war of attrition for the long-term. Israel needs the ceasefire to replenish its dwindling missile supplies. It also needs the Pyrhhic victory handed to them by Trump to keep Netanyahu in power.

Internally in Iran, some Iranian analysts have pointed out the opportunity to reform areas of the security, media, intelligence systems to strengthen the state for future conflict and infiltration. The lessons from this first stage of the inevitable war can be assimilated and addressed.

Israeli media - Theoretically the ceasefire has begun. Practically we are now in the shelters (7.25 am). The pain that Iran has inflicted upon Israel and the squatter population is unprecedented in history. The trauma will not be easy to recover from, nor should it be - while Israel is still conducting a sadistic and savage genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel, meanwhile, has been increasing its attacks in the south of Lebanon. Analysts here believe that there will be a new surge of Takfiri attacks, suicide bombings, IEDs to keep the Resistance and military occupied in case of a regional escalation that will bring the non-state Resistance actors into the war against Israel and the US.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, multiple attacks were reported across Iraq. Taji Area, north of Baghdad. Baghdad International Airport. Balad - Salah Al Din Governorate. Balad Air Base, Al Bakr Air Base. Nasiryah - Dhi Qar governorate, Imam Ali Air Base in southern Iraq. No group has yet claimed responsibility but the attacks suggest a high level of coordination on the ground.

Enemy Watch on Telegram - America was losing this battle, so it announced a one-sided ceasefire but sent mixed messages. The U.S. plays aggression and imposes threats on opponents without justice. When it fears losing control, it announces ceasefires and flees just like in Gaza and Lebanon. Biden and Trump have only deepened the disgrace of the 249-year-old U.S. empire, weakening its hegemony. The challenge is not over. If the U.S. escalates border threats against Iran or takes other steps using its terror proxies, Iran and the resistance are ready and will remain cautious and serious to reply. Iran will hunt Mossad operatives, secure its borders, and prepare for the new challenges ahead.

This aggression has revealed to the world, except for those still asleep, that the US and Israel are the criminal players who routinely violate International Law. Iran did not start this war but it responded in a way that has earned it respect globally. This, despite sanctions and the entire Western diplomatic complex being weaponised against Iran - including the IAEA that literally greenlighted the aggression with its claim that Iran was ‘non compliant’. The US, Israel should, by now, be discredited entirely. It is only the power of the US that is keeping it afloat but even this is being exposed as a paper tiger on the world stage. Trump should be perceived as an inconsistent narcissist - this won’t happen with his diehard supporters who will still claim its all 5D chess but the more discerning should be very worried about where Trump will flip-flop to once his “ceasefire” loses its appeal.

The Ayatollah Khamenei was seen to be utterly un-phased by threats to assassinate him. He led the country with full command and presence of mind and ideology. Those paying attention in the world learned who he is, what he stands for and how Iran leads under pressure - they also witnessed mass support on the streets for the defence of the sovereignty of a proud, cultured and ancient civilisation.

The West and Israel failed to dent Iranian military defence and offence capabilities. Perhaps the ceasefire is to give US and Israel time to re-evaluate tactics to ‘regime change’ Iran after their blitzkrieg failed, just as. it did against Ansarullah.

Now Iran is applying pressure. Trump folded under the threat to the Hormuz Strait. The Arab Gulf states are in a state of panic over the possible threat to their oil facilities - their reason for existence. Iran is on the verge of expelling the IAEA. Iran has demonstrated that no threat, however great, will deter Iran from 1: Support for Palestine and the Resistance Axis 2: Iranian sovereignty and unity.

If Israel and US genuinely wanted to deter Iran from developing a nuclear weapon ( a claim that has been running for 30 years) their latest military antics will potentially have the opposite effect - and with good cause.