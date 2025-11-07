According to a Reuters report - the US is going to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus “to help enable a security pact that Washington is brokering between Syria and Israel”. Below is a 2022 map of Syrian airfields:

Reuters sources claim that the airport sits at the gateway to areas of southern Syria that are intended (by Washington and Tel-Aviv) to comprise a “buffer zone” as part of a planned non-aggression agreement between Israel and Syria. This report surfaces just prior to the planned visit of Takfiri President and Al Qaeda in Syria co-founder, Abu Mohammed al Jolani, to the White House on Monday 10th November.

A Takfiri foreign ministry representative has claimed that the report is false but without elaborating on which part is false. The same source then provided the following word salad quote:

“Work is underway to transfer the partnerships and understandings that were necessarily made with provisional entities to Damascus, within the framework of joint political, military and economic coordination,”

Not quite a denial but not quite an admission.

From Reuters:

A U.S. administration official said the U.S. was “constantly evaluating our necessary posture in Syria to effectively combat ISIS (Islamic State) and (we) do not comment on locations or possible locations of (where) forces operate.” The official requested that the name and location of the base be removed for operational security reasons. Reuters has agreed to not reveal the exact location. A Western military official said the Pentagon had accelerated its plans over the last two months with several reconnaissance missions to the base. Those missions concluded the base’s long runway was ready for immediate use. Two Syrian military sources said the technical talks have been focused on the use of the base for logistics, surveillance, refueling and humanitarian operations, while Syria would retain full sovereignty over the facility. A Syrian defence official said the U.S. had flown to the base in military C-130 transport aircraft to make sure the runway was usable. A security guard at one of the base’s entrances told Reuters that American aircraft were landing there as part of “tests”. It was not immediately clear when U.S. military personnel would be dispatched to the base.

The clear indication is that this increase in US interference in Syria will be to provide surveillance and security for Israel as it expands in the southern Syrian territory and to provide support for the creation of the David’s Corridor that will link with the Kurdish factions in the north-east, also under Washington’s control. While Russia may be permitted to run Unifil style operations in the south under the pretext of preventing Israeli expansion on behalf of Jolani’s regime - the fact is that nothing Russia does in Syria will be without the express approval of Washington and Tel-Aviv.

It also means that with the Zionists in control of Mt. Hermon, the US to establish a base in Damascus and with an existing base in Al Tanf, on the border with Iraq and Jordan - there is a very clear line of operations being established across the southern perimeter of Damascus, east to west.

With Trump’s war minister, Pete Hegseth, warning of an impending regional war - is this a part of the US forward planning? Time will tell.

UPDATE:

A U.S. C-130 military transport aircraft was recorded landing at Mezzeh Military Airport on October 2.

This aligns with the Reuters report stating that the United States used a C-130 aircraft to land at the base to verify its operational readiness.

