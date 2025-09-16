Together for Palestine Concert - for Palestine or for "Israel"?

Professor David Miller writes on X:

Tomorrow at Wembley Stadium there will be a massive concert billed as Together for Palestine. Surely we can trust that there will be no Zionist or intelligence agency connections to this event?

Sadly, there are concerning questions about the people organising the event. Choose Love and T4P Events The money raised is being channelled through a charity called Choose Love. But it has a history of being in receipt of money from Zionist foundations and also from the Rockefeller Brothers (a well known CIA pass through group). It has in the past given money to the Zionist group the New Israel Fund and to the International Rescue Committee, a group headed by the ex Foreign minister of the UK, David Miliband.

It was originally founded as a 'covert network' by the CIA. T4P Events, which is organising the show, is a company only created on 29 May this year. It has two directors - Anna Nolan and James Sadri. Both have been involved in an organisation called the Syria Campaign which was set up to provide propaganda cover for the White Helmets in their attempts to foster regime change in Syria from 2014.

The White Helmets were the creation of the British intelligence agency MI6 and were supported by other Western intelligence agencies. It is alleged that they were accessories to the killing of civilians in Syria as part of several managed massacres designed to frame the Assad government with fake chemical weapons attacks.

In other words the directors of T4P Events are potentially accessories to alleged war crimes against civilians in Syria. Choose Love welcomed the regime change operation led by Julani, and his ISIS-in-suits regime in 2024 as a 'liberation'. It even funded the White Helmets to the tune of more than $500,000 to put on a show of looking for secret prisoners in Sednaya prison. Even the White Helmets admitted this was a total failure. Can we be assured that Choose Love and T4P Events have the best interests of the Palestinians in mind at Wembley tomorrow? Watch in detail on the latest edition of Palestine Declassified with special guest Vanessa Beeley.

