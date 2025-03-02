Artillery unit looted from southern Lebanon by the IOF

A recent article published in Hebrew in Ynet has outlined the mass theft carried out by the Zionist ‘loot unit” that has stripped Gaza, Lebanon and Syria of their assets during their genocidal land-grab campaigns that began post 7th October 2023.

According to the article - silver boxes worth more than NIS 100 million ( USD 28 million) were stolen alongside cash, gold bullion and jewellery from homes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. Tens of thousands of weapons and artillery units were stolen from southern Lebanon, Gaza and Lebanon, including Soviet era tanks, French and German weapons from the world wars, air-defence systems, missile launchers and missiles. Enough weapons to form a “small army” according to Ynet.

Allegedly some of the motorcycles used by Hamas during the 7th October Al Aqsa Flood operation

Not only did the IOF detonate entire residential sectors in Gaza and south Lebanon, they stripped neighbourhoods of any valuables residue that the displaced Gazans were unable to take with them, fleeing under bombing, sniping and drone attacks, their homes reduced to rubble as they fled.

The Hebrew news outlet stated that Israeli commandos were given dozens of clandestine missions in southern Lebanon to locate and seize caches of weapons and ammunition allegedly to be used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan force for an invasion of the Galilee in northern occupied Palestine on the border with Lebanon.

The Loot Unit comprises a force of 500, the majority reserves, under the command of the Zionist military central supply centre in the Technology and Logistics Division. However, it is estimated that 2400 Zionist soldiers assisted in the looting operations that stripped assets from Palestine, Lebanon and Syria (since the international coup that finally toppled the Syrian government and leadership).

Some of the jewellery stolen from Gaza by the Zionist loot brigades.

According to Ynet the theft of such items has multiple purposes:

1: Intelligence gathering on the weapons available to the Resistance

2: Re-use of the weapons by the Zionist brigades or the re-sale of the weapons to regional proxies that include the current regime in Damascus made up of Turkish nationality HTS terrorists. It has been suggested to send the weapons to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia but this project, according to Ynet, has been shelved for the time being.

Following the fall of Damascus, the IOF entered southern Syrian territory without any protests from the incoming HTS Al Qaeda Junta and in Quneitra close to the border with the occupied Golan, the IOF seized two Soviet era T-55 tanks. A feat that had been unimaginable since the 1973 October War (Yom Kippur war).

Although the tanks were old technology the Loot Unit noted that they had been upgraded and maintained to a relatively high standard. This was the MO of the Syrian Arab Army that fought against well equipped and armed terrorist factions provided with sophisticated weapons and equipment by their backers in the West, Gulf States, Turkey and Israel - despite the shortcomings of the Syrian Arab Army they fought such odds for 14 years and won because of their ingenuity and resourcefulness.

It is interesting that Ynet does not publish any photos of the captured Syrian tanks.

Israeli tank from the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub in the First Lebanon War seen on display at a Moscow museum.

In September 2015, Russia joined the Syrian war against Western-incubated terrorism inside Syria. In 2016, after discussions between President Putin and Netanyahu in Moscow, Russia returned a Zionist tank that had been captured by the Syrian Arab Army during the 1982 Lebanon-Israel war.

The battle of Sultan Yacoub was widely recognised as a resounding defeat for the Zionists at the hands of the Syrian forces on June 11th 1982. Thirty IOF soldiers were killed and another three, assigned to the Magach-3 tank disappeared.

The tank had been sent to the Soviet Union to stand on display at the Kubinka Tank Museum after being captured by Syrian troops in 1982.

During his visit to Moscow, Netanyahu had made an impassioned plea for the return of the tank:

My wife Sarah and I participated in an emotional ceremony to return a tank which was captured (by Syrian forces) during the battle of Sultan Yacoub during the First Lebanon War...this tank is the only evidence we have of our boys who went missing in that battle: Zacharia Baumel, Tzvi Feldman, and Yehuda Katz. For 34 years we've been searching for our soldiers, and we won't stop until we bring them back to be buried in the State of Israel. For 34 years the Katz, Feldman, and Baumel families haven't had a grave to visit. But now they will have this tank – a remnant of the fighting at Sultan Yacoub which the families can visit in Israel, touch, and remember their children by.

This gesture of “goodwill” from Putin should perhaps have alerted the Syrian security forces that even in 2016 Russia was prepared to ignore the fact that Israel not only supported the Syrian “rebels” and overthrow of the Syrian government in favour of a Muslim Brotherhood alternative - the reports of Zionist hospitals treating so-called Free Syrian Army injured fighters had emerged since 2013/14 onwards:

During periods of heavy engagement with Syrian forces, [rebel groups] transferred 89 wounded persons across the ceasefire line to the IDF,” a May 2014 dispatch reads, adding later that “the IDF handed 19 treated and two deceased individuals” back to the insurgents. On another occasion, also dated May 2014, UN monitors observed IDF troops “handing over two boxes to armed members of the opposition” on the Syrian side. The reports use “armed members of the opposition” as a blanket term to describe rebel and jihadi groups operating against the Syrian government.

The fact that Israel was arming the Syrian terrorist armed groups from the outset of the regime change operations became public domain knowledge in 2019 but had been known by the regional players since 2011/12. It is impossible that Russia was not aware of the Zionist role in both criminalising and undermining the Syrian government.

Fast forward to February 2025, three months since the shock fall of Syria during the December 2024 international coup and Israel is lobbying the US to allow the Russian bases to remain in a weakened Syria.

Israel is lobbying the United States to keep Syria weak and decentralised, including by letting Russia keep its military bases there to counter Turkey's growing influence in the country, four sources familiar with the efforts said. (Reuters)

The inevitable rift between Erdogan and Israel is coming to light despite their collaboration in the overthrow of the Syrian military and government. Erdogan has been pushing for a Muslim Brotherhood alliance to counter “the growing threat of expansionism” from Israel, while plotting his own neo-Ottoman regional expansion.

While the US apparently views Turkey as the better NATO member state option to caretake the Syrian issue which the US, under Trump, has largely washed its hands of - Israel, in an effort to contain Turkey, are pushing the concept that Russia should be allowed to maintain its Mediterranean naval base in Tartous and its Hmeimim air base in Latakia province.

Zionist Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, has even gone so far as to claim that Israel was concerned Turkey was supporting efforts by Iran to rebuild Hezbollah and that Islamist groups in Syria were creating another front against Israel.

The regional alliances continue to shift and maneuver as the sectarian tensions inside Syria come to a boiling point with ongoing and heinous massacres being carried out by extremist factions under the HTS umbrella.

***

