Nakba reload - Palestinians flee Rafah to the destroyed areas of the Gaza enclave.

My first report is a view of the horrific situation faced by Palestinians in Gaza - totally imprisoned, no escape routes except the US-managed pier, Israel bombing every area including central Gaza where many have fled from “safe” Rafah. Genocide does not even cover what is going on and nothing in history compares to 1.5 million people trapped in an extermination camp the size of the Isle of Wight (UK) under 24/7 bombardment:

My second report covers what I wrote about recently - the Israel/US dystopian vision for Gaza post-genocide. I have one question for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain who are claiming lack of support for the proposal despite their obvious leaning towards normalisation with the Zionist regime - what is their counter proposal or road map for Palestine? Where is the report? Denials do not carry any weight when there is no alternative being put forward.

I will soon be writing a comprehensive update on all fronts inside Syria which, to a large degree, has become the forgotten war with the genocide in Palestine taking priority.

You can also watch Alex Thomson’s excellent report from Tbilisi in Georgia in the full news programme:

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you, as always, to those who already do, your support is greatly appreciated. xx