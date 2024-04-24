Syrian soldier displays Captagon pills in rural Damascus, on November 30, 2021. Syrian authorities said they seized more than 500kg (1,100lb) of Captagon headed for Saudi Arabia, hidden in pasta (SANA)

In this interview with Clayton Morris of Redacted we discuss the latest collective punishment Act that is being fast-tracked through the Senate - The Captagon Act that describes Syria as a “narco state”. Just as Nixon isolated Latin American countries in the early 70s, the friends of Israel in the US are trying the same ploy with Syria:

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. I am wholly dependent on public donations to continue doing the work I do and thank you so much to all of you who are supporting this work. xx