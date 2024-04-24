The 'War on Drugs' to isolate Syria
My latest interview with Clayton Morris about the new Captagon Act to further punish Syrian people
Syrian soldier displays Captagon pills in rural Damascus, on November 30, 2021. Syrian authorities said they seized more than 500kg (1,100lb) of Captagon headed for Saudi Arabia, hidden in pasta (SANA)
In this interview with Clayton Morris of Redacted we discuss the latest collective punishment Act that is being fast-tracked through the Senate - The Captagon Act that describes Syria as a “narco state”. Just as Nixon isolated Latin American countries in the early 70s, the friends of Israel in the US are trying the same ploy with Syria:
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. I am wholly dependent on public donations to continue doing the work I do and thank you so much to all of you who are supporting this work. xx
Aha, I get President Assad's sneaky plan. Supply drugs to his enemies to create super soldiers and test your own undrugged soldiers against them. Makes sense no?!!!!
British Bullshitting Corporation once again steps forward to support its ally USA one of the biggest narco countries going. Five minute clips of BBC are sheer torture to me, how people can watch them or any other mainstream media is beyond me.
I'm really sorry that this crazy story that has more holes than a sieve is going to affect the Syrian people once again.
You deserve every bit of promotion sent your way Vanessa even though you get embarrassed by it. Be safe. xx
You explain the inner workings of the political economic and military attacks not just on Suria but other states marked for destruction. The war on drugs was always a murky concept to me. Your background info is very valuable.