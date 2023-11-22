Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
The US-UK never ending war on Syria
I speak with Rachel Blevins about the escalation inside Syria after 7th October
Now more than 61 attacks on US bases in one month.
I will be writing in greater depth about the situation on the ground in Syria over the next two days but, for now, here is my conversation with journalist Rachel Blevins about the escalation in Syria on multiple fronts:
****
Thank you, Vanessa, for your analysis and reporting.
Another great interview Vanessa, you are a definite busy bee getting the word out on various platforms.
It seems to me that Syria, Iraq etc; have decided they've plenty to lose if they don't start fighting back against the US, without the US Israel will falter in its land grab of various countries.
The countries who have a foot in both camps will most likely live to regret that decision one day if Israel fulfils its desires elsewhere. Surely by now countries should have realised that you have to choose your side and be done with it or one day be taken down yourself. At best fall fully under control of another country, at worst watch your country being torn apart.
I've just ordered "Winston Churchill: His Times, His Crimes" by Tariq Ali.
As I have no illusions about Churchill like so many, it's a book I want to read but know it's going to be a sickening read at the same time, if you understand what I mean. I know Tariq covers the Israel/Palestine situation in it fully.