The following is written by HE Jose Biomorgi - I have interviewed Biomorgi previously and so has Mike Robinson from UK Column.

In complex times, where pain and confusion spread everywhere, silence, discretion, and prudence are the best way to understand any situation and take the best decision. However, understanding that the first casualty in any war is the truth, and regarding the infamous behavior of the mercenaries of the media, who serve to the aggressor’s interests, I decided to write this short article to bring to light what is plain to see, but which they don’t want us to see. The US change regime operation fails in Venezuela. The Bolivarian Revolution hold on to power.

For more than a decade, the Bolivarian Government has been denouncing the aggressions of the US and the entire global system of domination, through the Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM) applied to Venezuela. These measures have a clear criminal nature, and have caused deep social wounds and structural damage in our country, and we have learned to live with them and overcome them over the years. Proof of this is the almost five years of economic growth that we have reached in Venezuela. However, the cost has been high. Although never as high as losing sovereignty and independence.

The people of Venezuela, noble, brave, stubborn, resilient, and with an infinite sense of patriotism, have consistently denounced the aggression of the United States in all instances, at every level and at every moment. But we have not been intimidated and we are not willing to surrender their sovereignty. We have been denouncing the blockade that US has tried to impose on us, but at the same time, we have been working and moving forward. And that is what the imperialism cannot forgive us for: our ability to overcome adversity.

A brief note that will help us contextualize what I will describe below: Venezuela has had a relationship with the United States for over 120 years and we have built an entire system of technological dependence on this country and its European satellites. This influence even extends beyond that, into the cultural sphere. To mention just one example: in all the South America, the most popular sport is soccer, except in Venezuela. Even in Colombia, which is further north than our country. In our case, the king of sports is baseball, and that is undoubtedly a product of the great influence that the USA exerted on our country throughout the 20th century.

Let’s get down to business. What arguments have we used to denounce the MCUs, and which sectors have they primarily affected?

- The oil sector has undoubtedly been the most affected. Our oil production plummeted from nearly 3 million to 300 thousand barrels in less than five years, a consequence of our inability to purchase parts and components for maintaining our production system, as well as to conduct retrospective exploration studies for enhanced oil recovery, drill new wells to increase production, and a long list of other factors that would fill a book.

- The production of petroleum derivatives dropped to zero during the most difficult times we faced, due to our inability to purchase diluents and catalysts, among other necessities, to be able to refine and produce fuels. We even had our three main refineries (CRP, El Palito, and Puerto La Cruz) shut down at one point. We have been working to reverse this, but at huge cost.

- Our oil tankers, all under siege and sanctions, prevented us from transporting our main source of national wealth, forcing us to look for a complex and costly mechanisms to transport oil, which resulted in significant losses for the nation.

- The electricity sector is another major casualty. Our primary source of electricity generation is hydroelectric power. All of this generation system, as well as the transmission systems, was designed, manufactured, and installed by multinational corporations from the US and Europe, using technologies and equipment developed by them, such as turbines, control systems, transformers, generators, among others. So, we were not able to perform timely preventive and corrective maintenance due to the inability to acquire pieces and parts from these multinational corporations, which significantly dropped down the electricity supply, affecting the quality of life of our people.

- We have repeatedly denounced the impossibility of purchasing medical equipment, as well as parts and components to maintain our medical equipment.

- We also had to find alternatives for acquiring all types of medications, which required adapting our internal regulations to make it possible. We even had to import essential medications that we manufactured previously, such as biological drugs, among others.

- We had to transform our agri-food industry, which has been one of our greatest successes, as we now have independence in this area, although not without paying a very high social cost.

- We denounce the theft of our wealth by the global financial system and the impossibility of using them to acquire basic supplies of our industrial production.

- We have always affirmed our willingness to establish trade relations with all countries, within a framework of mutual respect and recognition, making it clear that any ideological differences we may have should not interfere with trade relations between nations.

I could continue mentioning many things, but this article would become infinitely long.

So, what is happening right now? US is negotiating and defining mechanisms with the Bolivarian Government, for increasing the acquire of Venezuelan crude oil (which they have done during more than 120 years), as well as selling parts and components to us to improve and strengthen our electrical system, exploring investment opportunities in our oil fields with the aim to increase our production, among many other announcements that our authorities will surely do soon.

All of this, of course, without relinquishing our sovereignty and our primary objective at this time, which is the rescue of our brother, President Nicolás Maduro, and our sister, First Lady and Deputy Cilia Flores, a courageous woman and an example of dignity and unwavering principles.

In conclusion, compatriots, let us not be swayed by the pain we feel at this moment. Let us not be blinded by the smoke curtains that the traitorous mercenaries, subservient to the aggressor, are trying to sell us. Let us not be misled by the enemy.

US abducted our President. They cowardly took him and Cilia away in an extraordinary show of force, carried out by the most powerful empire that humanity has ever known. Faced with the repeated failures of the US administrations against the Bolivarian Revolution and the valiant people of Venezuela, they had no other alternative than use the force and the cowardly aggression, employing the most advanced technological warfare systems and weapons.

However, the US administration seems finally understood that the only actor that can guarantee of stability in Venezuela is the Bolivarian Revolution. The only way for US to negotiate is by sitting down with the Bolivarian Government. If US want anything from Venezuela, they have to dialogue with us.

So, dear friends, comrades, and fellow citizens, the question arises: Who is winning this battle? Time will speak.

Let there be no doubt. We will rescue Nicolas and Cilia, and once again, WE WILL PREVAIL.

