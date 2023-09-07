The U.S. needs perpetual war to survive
Interview with Misty Winston on TNT Radio
In conversation with Misty Winston about Syria and the West’s rank hypocrisy in Ukraine and beyond:
The US doesn't need perpetual war to survive - The empire does.
Times of peace is far more profitable bar for the NeoZiocon war profiteers who need war in order to please their masters and to maintain control over the political narrative.
The US doesn't even need to invade other nations in order to steal their resources while committing one war crime after another - they could simply buy all the resources they desire with the confetti dollar however that isn't profitable for the MIC and big oil - artificial shortages drives up the cost for the consumer - But yes 9-11 served to launch PNAC which is closely related to the Oded Yinon plan.
The MIC happens to have ISDS provisions in their contracts to supply - unfortunately that implies they could sue for loss of their own and imagined financial forecast.
Who owns the privatized defense industry and profits from these debt created wars for corporate profits?
So, what are we seeing on 24 election? Almost nothing when at this time previous elections for potus, it was in full nightmare swing. Does someone have an Alexa so they can ask it who will win the 2024 election? I'm hearing there will not be one, war powers act will be invoked. and current admin will stay. I don't have an Alexa. Can someone see if this is what Alexa says? Let's face it, it's getting weirder and weirder faster.