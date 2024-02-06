As promised, here is the conversation with Tehran Professor and geopolitical analyst Seyed Mohammad Marandi.

We discuss everything from the failure of the U.S. shock and awe bombing campaign that has only strengthened the Resistance resolve in Iraq and Syria to expel illegal U.S. military from both nations.

Marandi argues that Israel has been humiliated globally due to its genocidal campaign against Palestinians and that it cannot survive without the support of the West, also in sharp decline.

We talk about Iranian relations with Iraq and Pakistan, recently affected by Iranian strikes on Mossad and terrorist bases in both countries. We cover the potential for a suicidal Zionist invasion of southern Lebanon and the preparation by Hezbollah for just such a scenario.

And much more…

Here is the Soundcloud version:

The YouTube version that includes video of the U.S. attacks on civilian areas of Al Qaim on the Iraq/Syria border:

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you for all your support.