The U.S. failed 'shock and awe' aggression in Iraq and Syria - with Seyed Mohammad Marandi
From Tehran - Seyed Mohammad Marandi discusses the imminent decline of U.S. allied hegemony and the global humiliation of Israel
As promised, here is the conversation with Tehran Professor and geopolitical analyst Seyed Mohammad Marandi.
We discuss everything from the failure of the U.S. shock and awe bombing campaign that has only strengthened the Resistance resolve in Iraq and Syria to expel illegal U.S. military from both nations.
Marandi argues that Israel has been humiliated globally due to its genocidal campaign against Palestinians and that it cannot survive without the support of the West, also in sharp decline.
We talk about Iranian relations with Iraq and Pakistan, recently affected by Iranian strikes on Mossad and terrorist bases in both countries. We cover the potential for a suicidal Zionist invasion of southern Lebanon and the preparation by Hezbollah for just such a scenario.
And much more…
Here is the Soundcloud version:
The YouTube version that includes video of the U.S. attacks on civilian areas of Al Qaim on the Iraq/Syria border:
Thank you so much for this. I would like to know if he thinks the State of Palestine is in the offing in the next few years. The implosion of Israel cannot happen fast enough. Good to have this analysis of American reaction to so-called Iranian proxies and explanation of the dramatic shift of power dynamics in the Middle East. It is not surprising but does encourage me, given the inhuman attacks on UNWRA, et al. I noticed how suddenly the propaganda changed from warning Americans about an Iranian cyberattack that would take out our infrastructure to now supposedly it's the Chinese. They are also pushing the story that the flow of migrants from South and Central America are being organized by the Chinese and UN. I am curious why they shifted from pushing the bogeyman as Iranian to now Chinese. Of course, it's really easy to get Americans to turn off their brains and hate and fear both groups. The problem with sanctions is that it strengthens the country being sanctioned, makes them more independent and--in Iran's case--far more creative. The best weapon to use against the racist is his or her own racism. It blinds them and allows the people being discriminated against to get their ducks in a row in plain sight. I am so proud of Iran. It is a tree with such deep roots there is little possibility of killing it. But not many Westerners know much about Persian history, an ignorance which just makes the West weaker. I wish we had as strong a resistance in the U.S. The fall of this empire is going to be painful.
Excellent source of information and views. Thankyou Seyed Mohammad Marandi & VB Cheers