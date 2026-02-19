Vanessa Beeley

The US endgame in Iran and is Russia bailing out Israel in Gaza?

My two reports for UK Column News yesterday
Feb 19, 2026

In yesterday’s news programme, I cover the latest on Iran and the regime change-focused Munich Security Conference that features the appalling Zionist-acolyte Lindsey Graham pushing for war. I also look at the recent Russian virtue signalling over contributing $ 1 billion allegedly for Gaza’s reconstruction. These days very few people are questioning statements circulating on social media or looking deeper into the actual context or feasibility of certain claims.

