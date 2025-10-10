The Trump "peace" trap, Syria's sham elections and Netanyahu's war against the region

My three reports for UK Column News on Wednesday 8th October. I dig deep into the sordid reality of the Trump (Nobel) Peace trap and unpack the so called “democratic” elections in Syria, brought to you by Tony Blair and the Zionist bloc. Finally I look at the recent sycophantic conversation between Ben Shapiro and Netanyahu - the potential for false flags and the expansion of a regional war by the Zionist entity.

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to all those who do already xx