The Trump "peace" trap, Syria's sham elections and Netanyahu's war against the region

My reports for UK Column News on Wednesday
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Oct 10, 2025
14
Transcript

My three reports for UK Column News on Wednesday 8th October. I dig deep into the sordid reality of the Trump (Nobel) Peace trap and unpack the so called “democratic” elections in Syria, brought to you by Tony Blair and the Zionist bloc. Finally I look at the recent sycophantic conversation between Ben Shapiro and Netanyahu - the potential for false flags and the expansion of a regional war by the Zionist entity.

****

