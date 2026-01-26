Vanessa Beeley

The rising wave of Technocracy based on the Gaza model of oppression and incarceration in a system of torture

I sit down with Karim of Bett Beat and Ryan of TLAV to discuss the Zionist influence on the incoming technocratic feudal system and the 'new world order'
Jan 26, 2026

Karim, Ryan and I sit down to talk about the Zionist links to recent and historical world events - the influence of Israeli outreach agents like Palantir, Oracle, Blackrock etc.

The incoming new world disorder will be based on the model that Trump is attempting to roll out in Gaza and beyond with the Zionist blueprint for torture, abuse and murder. We do also talk about solutions and how we can manage the Trump-billionaire-Zionist overreach and acceleration of their globalist agenda.

I know people are worried about the new age verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

