The Real Reason for the Zionist-US War Against Iran

I sit down with Iranian analyst Ehsan Safarnejad to untangle the multiple narratives that attempt to explain the reason for the Global Capitalist war against Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Those analyses that we look at are:

1: It is all about the oil - Trump and the US is determined to secure control over the global oil resources and economic land and maritime corridors.

2: The war against Iran is actually a stage in the war against Russia and China

3: ‘The World is a stage’ - the Islamic Revolution was stage managed by the CIA and Iran is part of the Global Mafia

4: Iran is genuinely a thorn in the side of the Global Mafia genocidaires and maintains a strategic independence in order to provide a meaningful alternative to the inhumane core ideology of the transnational ruling elites.

5: Wars are what sustain the Global Mafia economies and so perpetual war is the key to their success and supremacy.

As Prof. David Miller said on X today:

The bravery, compassion and sense of justice that drives the people of the Islamic Revolution is incomprehensible in many cultures today — especially those which have been humiliated by decades of Zionist penetration and subversion; the hegemony of American mass culture; and the rise of liberal individualism.



The IRGC is one of the only remaining — and most effective — poles of resistance against these forces, which is why it is demonised and why the Zionist regime in Britain seeks to proscribe it.

This was a reaction to seeing the following video - The untold stories of Iran’s IRGC missile unit soldier Hossein Mohammadi and his wife about his war injuries. [English subtitles]

You may disagree with our conclusions but I hope it has, at least, made it easier to understand the war from the perspective of the Iranian people fighting it.

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