The Middle East, UNRWA, the ICJ, Israel, Palestine and the regional escalation
My recent interview with Paul Brennan of Reality Check Radio
VANESSA BEELEY: Independent Journalist, Peace Activist and Photographer: On the Origin and Status of the Current Middle East Conflict, the ICJ, UNRWA and More
Independent journalist, peace activist, photographer and finalist for the 2017 Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism Vanessa Beeley beams in to update us on the origin and status of the current Middle East conflict, the International Court of Justice, UNRWA and more.
