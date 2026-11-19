I do not put anything behind paywall because I believe information should be freely available. If you do appreciate my work and insights please consider subscribing on Substack or making a one-off donation. Links below. Thank you.

Ehsan and I actually had this conversation back in October before the Zionist elections and the Mid-Term theatre. We discussed the potential for escalation and the terms of the long war against Iran and the regional resistance axis.

****

One-off donation to buy me a coffee