The Lebanon-Israel MoU, Al Qaeda in Syria poised to intervene in Lebanon - w/Fiorella Isabel

Fiorella and I sit down for another episode of Critical Perspectives to discuss the growing threat from Al Qaeda and Jolani on the Lebanese-Syrian borders. We look at the recent elections in LATAM and the earthquake in Venezuela on top of the US capture of Venezuelan resources and economy. The betrayal of the Resistance factions in Lebanon by President Aoun and Saudi-Zionist Nawaf Salam is looked at and what it means for the region going forward. There is no ceasefire in Lebanon, last night the Zionists detonated what they claimed was a missile storage tunnel in Majdal Zoun in the south - causing explosions which some media outlets described as nuclear-seeming..

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The region is at boiling point, there is rebellion in Iran against the US-Iran negotiators and the US and Iran are sparring again over the Hormuz Strait. Syria is falling further into sectarian war and unrest, Jolani is walking the tightrope between extremist and moderate elements, fearful of assassination and overthrow in a state that is not a state any longer. Syria is now a seething mass of mafia warlords circling each other, seeking the advantage. Will Jolani be pushed to invade Lebanon and to go to war against Hezbollah? It is increasingly looking as if he will.

We discuss all this and much more.

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