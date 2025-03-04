The Last Sky - full documentary
Released in April 2024 and now available (age restricted) on YouTube
The earth is closing in on us
Pushing us through the last passage
Where should we go after the last frontiers?
Where should the birds fly after the last sky?
Mahmoud Darwish
“If I were to die today, 1000 would take my place”
Nick Hanna, a lawyer based in Sydney Australia, has produced what is a very moving documentary released in April 2024. It is an honest portrayal of life for Palestinians in the occupied territories and in the ramshackle refugee camps in Lebanon. It also conveys the importance of armed resistance for these displaced and occupied people and the solidarity felt with Hezbollah:
****
Thank you, Vanessa, this film is incredibly moving. I'm going to try to get our local TV station - MRVTV - to present this. It will be a tough sell, but if you don't ask you don't get!
Through your heroic journalism, maybe people like me who are following you, each in our own communities, can spread the truth, and eventually grow a movement with public support. I'm also a programmer for our local radio station and happy to promote it there in any way I can.