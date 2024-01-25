The Islamic Resistance increases pressure on US and in Gaza Zionist genocide continues
My reports for UK Column 24th January
Gaza port.
In section one I cover the latest events in Khan Younis and southern Gaza as the IOF besieges the city of Khan Younis and Nasser Hospital:
In section 2 I look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing of central Damascus on the 20th January:
In section 3 I bring a quote from an “Arab Jew” in defiance of the Zionist project in Palestine:
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Thank you to everyone who already has.