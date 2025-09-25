The International Community embraces Al Qaeda at the UNGA/ Washington frustrated that 'Arabs don't submit'

Yesterday, on UK Column, I reported on the UNGA embrace of Al Qaeda founders, Abu Mohammed Al Jolani (Ahmed Al Sharaa rebrand) and Asaad Al Shaibani who were given red carpet treatment by the so-called International Community while their Takfiri comrades were torching Christian towns and villages in the Valley of the Christians (Wadi Al Nasara) back in Syria. Former CIA chief Petraeus fawns over Jolani as do the majority of heads of state, including Italy’s Meloni who gazes adoringly at Jolani - who is responsible for the slaughter of Syrian and Iraqi minorities for the last fifteen years.

I then talk about the recent interview by The National with Trump’s regional economic hit man, Tom Barrack. Barrack’s candour lays out Washington’s “playbook” in Lebanon while Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory and to murder civilians and children in the south.

***

