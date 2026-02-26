The Hybrid War against Iran and Lebanon under attack for its resistance against the Zionist bloc

The hybrid war front is building against Iran. This is not about a US-Israel kinetic war alone, it is far more sinister. The following screenshot is taken from a post on X by Iranian analyst Ehsan Safarnejad, my latest interview with him can be watched here.

What is Ehsan talking about? I will list the developments below:

I want to say something regarding the diplomatic aspect: In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances around or within the Middle East. This includes India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations (Greece and Cyprus), and nations in Asia that I won’t detail at the moment. I will present this in an organized manner.

The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis. All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future.

So said Zionist genocidaire Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of the Israeli regime meeting on the 22nd February 2026. Clearly the Zionist plan for years has been to capture the countries surrounding Iran for the final battle.

Information has come to light through a Zionist/Mossad documentary that Mossad is training Kurdish separatist militia to form protests in Iran and to “resist” Iranian security forces. Excerpt below:

At the same time US forces in North-East Syria and Iraq have withdrawn to Iraqi Kurdistan territory. US personnel in the American military base at Al Tanf on the border with Iraq and Jordan have also allegedly withdrawn to Jordan. This leaves a terrorist/ISIS vacuum in Syria which enables the safe passage of Takfiri forces of all denominations into Iraq to 1. confront Iraqi resistance forces 2. Potentially reach the western borders of Iran.

In response to the Kurdish separatist threat backed by Washington and Tel-Aviv, the IRGC and Iranian military have been deployed to the borders with Iraq and there are reports of a security wall being built on the Iranian side to protect Iran against potential incursions from the Iraqi side.

The Iranian Kurdish separatist parties PDKI, Komala, and PAK are residing in Iraqi Kurdistan. Another Iranian Kurdish opposition party, PJAK, is placed in the border area between KRI and Iran.

In the last days there has been the formation of an Iranian Kurdish separatist alliance. Five Iranian Kurdish separatist groups - PJAK, Komala, PAK, PDKI, and Khabat - have formed a new alliance called the “Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan.”

From Middle East Observer:

Hussein Yazdanpanah, leader of the terrorist group Kurdistan Freedom Party, is calling on the Kurdish people to revolt. All actions by these series of groups have been neutralized so far, and a number of them have been eliminated.

Washington is working hard to prevent the inclusion of Nour Al Maliki in Iraqi elections. Al Maliki is perceived by many, including the US, to be aligned with Iran and the resistance.

Al-Akhbar also learnt that Washington set an ultimatum for the Framework: withdraw Maliki or face political confrontation with the Trump administration. Although Maliki secured the nomination in January with the support of 10 of 12 Framework members, divisions have since widened, meetings have stalled, and some Sunni and Kurdish forces have withdrawn their backing. At a recent meeting hosted by Supreme Islamic Council leader Hammam Hammoudi, participants discussed three options: Maliki’s voluntary withdrawal, revoking his nomination by majority vote, or confirming him despite a US veto and facing the consequences.

Sinister relations with Azerbaijan are being secured by Washington and Tel-Aviv. Extending along the northern border with Iraq and the southern border of Russia, Azerbaijan is a strategic target designed to weaken both countries in the long war. You can read more here.

J.D. Vance's visit to Baku (February 10-11) is illustrative of the US attempt to position Azerbaijan not only as an "energy hub", but also as its technological and military outpost. According to Ilham Aliyev, the signed Charter on Strategic Partnership has made the relations between Azerbaijan and the US progress to a "completely new level" of cooperation in the fields of defense sales, AI, energy security and anti-terrorist measures. Not only has the document consolidated Azerbaijan's role as a key partner of the US authorities, but it's also ensured America's long-term presence in local infrastructure projects.

Trump is also making overtures to Erdogan, not as a direct threat to Iran but to ensure Turkey remains within the US-dominated sphere of influence and does not wander too far in the direction of Iran. This is also about reducing Russian energy dominance in the Black Sea. The following is from a post on X by the Ankara Institute of Russian Studies:

A "Strategic Energy Plan" will be established between the US and Türkiye, covering partnership in oil, natural gas, and the financial system. American energy companies are planned to directly invest in exploration, production, and pipeline development activities in Türkiye's territorial waters and on its land.



-The US will use Türkiye as the main hub for transferring energy to Europe. American companies will invest in Türkiye's financial system, especially in the banking system.

Joint energy exploration and extraction will be carried out in the Mediterranean, Syria, Türkiye, Libya, and other countries.



All sanctions against Türkiye, especially CAATSA, will be lifted.



These agreements are planned to be realized at the 2026 NATO Ankara Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Türkiye's capital Ankara on July 7-8, 2026.

The following is taken from an Atlantic Council report on the energy deal:

A three-party agreement between Washington, Ankara, and Kyiv—bringing together Trump, Erdoğan, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—could unlock LNG exports to Ukraine while ensuring Turkey emerges a clear winner. Structured correctly, such an agreement would align incentives, transforming a long-standing constraint into a shared strategic asset. For its part, Turkey could potentially secure engineering, procurement, and construction contracts to build and operate LNG import and regasification infrastructure, anchoring its role as a guarantor of Black Sea stability and reinforcing its strategic relevance within the Alliance. Ukraine would gain a durable source of energy security at a moment when its infrastructure remains under constant attack. Through a new US-protected maritime energy security corridor via the Bosporus, Trump would help open a new strategic LNG market, converting energy dominance into lasting economic and geopolitical relationships.

This map which I used in my report on UK Column (video above) shows all the areas of stress and threat for Iran both on its borders and internally. It should not be forgotten that the members of the “Free Baloch Movement” also have strong, documented ties to Israel.

In recognition of these threats, the Lebanese resistance forces issued the following statement:

The security official of the Islamic Resistance, H*zb*llah Brigades, Abu Ali al-Askari (H): In His Name, the Most High • The severe tensions witnessed in the region, along with increasing scenarios involving the threats of the criminal Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic by moving his naval fleets and preparing his military bases in the region to launch another aggression against the Iranian people and their resources, call us to point out the following: • First: American readiness is escalating to target the Islamic Republic of Iran from Syria, passing through the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in a path taking on a land-based character. • Second: The Kurds of the region must exercise rationality and not get involved in a military adventure targeting Islamic Iran. • Third: We emphasize the necessity for the Iranian security and military apparatuses to be on high alert to confront any movement targeting Iran and its northwestern borders. Peace be upon the righteous servants of God.

Finally, not forgetting India and PM Modi’s soul-selling trip to “Israel” - to sign (in blood) a multi-billion arms and military-tech-sharing deal with the genocidal squatter cult known as the Zionist entity:

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. I deliberately have never put anything behind a Paywall but your support is essential to my being able to continue my work and to extend my on the ground analysis to other areas of the region. Thank you to all who do already support me.

One off donation - Buy me a Coffee