Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Phil Salmon's avatar
Phil Salmon
Oct 20

Excellent article. Astonishing that we British continue to feel entitled to preach with haughty self-righteousness about democracy and human rights considering our appaling history. A history which continues - our modus operandi has not changed. Justice is coming.

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Stuart Estrine's avatar
Stuart Estrine
Oct 20

The United States has a similar history regarding the treatment of Native American people. From the founding of the U.S. and Canada through the 20th century, settler colonizers often tried to destroy Indigenous communities’ access to food, whether it was their farms and livestock or their ability to access land with wild animals – with the ultimate aim of forcing them off the land. In 1791, President George Washington ordered Secretary of War Henry Knox to destroy farms and livestock of the Wea Tribe that lived along the Ohio River valley – a fertile area with a long history of growing corn, beans, squash and other fruits and vegetables. Seventy-two years later, General Kit Carson conducted a scorched-earth campaign to remove the Navajo from what is now Arizona and New Mexico. Similar to Knox, he destroyed their villages, crops and water supply, killed their livestock and chopped down over 4,000 peach trees. The U.S. military forced over 10,000 Navajo to leave their homeland.

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