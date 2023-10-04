Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
The future of anti-war activism in a one party system - with Chris Williamson
Former Labour MP Chris Williamson on the state of the UK Political scene
Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley speak to former Labour Party MP Chris Williamson about the state of the anti-war movement in the UK, the state of the Labour Party, and we touch on the Integrity Initiative and the Foreign Office's Counter Disinformation and Media Development team.
I would also recommend Chris’ book “Ten Years Hard Labour” .
Understanding the Labour party reminds me of the Jim Morrison quote:
“The most loving parents and relatives commit murder with smiles on their faces. They force us to destroy the person we really are: a subtle kind of murder.”
It could be a beautiful and a liberating place but its reality is in fact very sinister. A description of the Labour party as told by Chris’ experiences and the experiences of many others. (Jason Cridland)
Watch:
Excellent work Vanessa, Mike and Chris. They can’t get away with this for too much longer thanks to folks like you! Cheers
I watched this on Odysee yesterday, a really interesting conversation. I am definitely going to take a look at his book, a rare thing for me considering he's a former MP, the only other former MP I've read books by is Norman Baker.
I should add I am an avid reader and much prefer reading about than watching anything, hence no television to try and warp my mind. 😉