Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley speak to former Labour Party MP Chris Williamson about the state of the anti-war movement in the UK, the state of the Labour Party, and we touch on the Integrity Initiative and the Foreign Office's Counter Disinformation and Media Development team.

I would also recommend Chris’ book “Ten Years Hard Labour” .

Understanding the Labour party reminds me of the Jim Morrison quote: “The most loving parents and relatives commit murder with smiles on their faces. They force us to destroy the person we really are: a subtle kind of murder.” It could be a beautiful and a liberating place but its reality is in fact very sinister. A description of the Labour party as told by Chris’ experiences and the experiences of many others. (Jason Cridland)

Watch:

