The Beijing Summits, world governance, Taiwan, Iran and the converging interests of US, Russia, China - with John Helmer

“Hope that comforter in danger!… hope is by nature an expensive commodity, and those who are risking all on one cast, find out only what it means when they are already ruined" Thucydides’s History of the Peloponnesian War

It was a huge privilege to sit down with John Helmer to discuss the two summits in Beijing. The first, Donald Trump and his entourage of tech billionaires and rising stars in the Trump administration, the second, President Putin with his team.

Prior to Putin’s arrival, Dimitry Peskov announced:

“The [Beijing] agenda is clear: bilateral relations come first, including our special, privileged partnership and impressive trade and economic cooperation, with its annual value consistently above $ 200 billion. Of course, active discussions of international affairs will also be on the agenda. [On President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing] we are closely following reports in the media, and we also expect to get information straight from the horse’s mouth [sic] once we are in China.”

Putin met with Peng Pai - ‘a citizen of the People’s Republic of China. The President had posed for a photograph with him in Beijing’s Beihai Park in July 2000, during his first state visit to China. Subsequently, Peng Pai developed an interest in Russian culture and science; he came to study at MADI, and after graduating, returned to China to work in his home province.’ Kremlin read out.

During the conversation, Putin said:

That said, our meeting today falls on a momentous date, but our friendship with China is not directed against anyone. We are not fighting anyone. We are simply pursuing our own interests and following our own development path. What is more, we are ready to cooperate with everyone, with all our global partners, including the United States.

How important is Iran in negotiations between China and the US? How important is Taiwan compared to Ukraine in the Putin-Xi discussions? We cover these questions and much more.

You can follow John at his website - Dances with Bears.

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