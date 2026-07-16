Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Karen Schraufnagel's avatar
Karen Schraufnagel
4d

You are that light in the unbearable darkness, Vanessa. You are that gossamer thread. Keep up the indispensable reporting. Keep up the poignant, penetrating writing. You have no idea how much your words mean to so many. As one of the many, I love and appreciate you more than mere words can express. Thank you!

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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
4d

Thank you Vanessa for this harrowing vignette rendered so vitally and sadly.

The acts of great suffering caused by Israelis across the Levant are far too numerous for me to comprehend collectively and so this tale of heartless cruelty and terror must stand in for them so that I - and others in the West - can begin to appreciate at a personal level the terribleness of Israel both in thought and in action. This, just as with the story of Hind Rajab - where terror as a strategy of war is also reduced to the personal level - is where it might touch our humanity or what’s left of it.

And our lack of humanity is what is at the root cause of this cancer of the soul first incubated and then developed throughout J-ish Israelis and then metastasized throughout many of those in power across the West.

Such is the awful power of the Talmud.

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