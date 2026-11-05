Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
7h

Thank you Vanessa for keeping us informed and for your undying fidelity to the Syrian people. This was hard to read. Excruciatingly painful. May the time come for the people's resistance to burst forth and reclaim Syria's extraordinary cultural legacy.

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