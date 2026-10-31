Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Syria’s descent into greater chaos, Brazil’s election result, Israel’s voting farce and US global aggression

Another episode of Critical Perspectives with Fiorella Isabel - we try to unpick many of the recent global developments...
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vanessa beeley and Fiorella Isabel

Fiorella and I sit down again to analyse recent events in an increasingly accelerated and precarious global geopolitical landscape.

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