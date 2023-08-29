Syrian colour revolution 2:0 - deep dive interview with Ryan Cristian
The West's blueprint for regime change does not deviate much from historic black operations.
Seen at the recent US, UK, French and Israeli backed Federalist movement protests in Sweida, southern Syria - none other than the Soros, CIA ‘colour revolution’ symbol.
I unpack more of the West’s agenda in southern Syria and how it ties in with the north-east and north-west of Syria, Ukraine and even Africa. I will be writing all this up as soon as possible. At the moment running to keep up with events on the ground.
My interview with Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond:
Excellent but not easy listening. Thanks so much for the clarification, there are so many things to cover when trying to get that bigger picture.. I often enjoy tlav programs but have never heard back from him nor do my comments load to his pages. I'm just trying to add to the picture and provide "canadian content". When you do those lists, be sure to include canada as a major player. here are some reasons why. canada aka occupied Indigenous territories has huge wealth in natural resources from oil to water to uranium etc. canaduh has major universities and $$$ for researchers. it's a haven for eliitist minded folks from all over the world. canaduh is a leader in insane programs like MAiD and the trans agenda on steroids - it's an experiment in blowing people's minds. also, canada has one of the largest population of ukrainians outside ukraine, maybe now it's #1 with queen freeland running the show. also and very important is the extent of the us military industrial production that goes on au canaduh under special trade agreements nothing to do with regular trade. this involves both materials and expertise. one last thing, canaduh has some of the most uninformed dumbed down people in the world except maybe for those in the us. free thinkers are generally to be found in rural areas preparing in some way or other.
Dear Vanessa Beeley, I would like to show you my love, respect and deep appreciation for your courageous stand for all people and specifically in support of the Syrian people.