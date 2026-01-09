Syria Podcast - was Syria the lynchpin for the Zionist/Imperialist attacks on independent nations globally?

Mike Robinson of UK Column and I sit down to consider the wide-ranging ramifications of the fall of Damascus in December 2024. As the HTS unelected regime led by Al Qaeda co-founder in Syria, Jolani (rebranded Ahmed Al Sharaa) edges close to normalisation with “Israel” - Al Qaeda and Israel agreed to form a joint, US-supervised group to share intelligence and pursue military de-escalation, Washington said after talks in Paris. At the same time, over the last few days, the HTS militias are attacking unarmed Kurdish civilians in northern and central Aleppo (Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh) leading to the usual videos of dehumanisation and sectarian violence across social media channels. We discuss how everything is connected from Syria to Iran to Burkina Faso and Nigeria to Venezuela.

