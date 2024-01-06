South Africa invokes Genocide Convention against Israel and escalation in the Middle East
My two reports for UK Column News 5th January
Makeshift refugee camp in Rafah, southernmost Gaza next to the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
My first report covers the recent South African case against Israel for genocide at the ICJ (apologies for the manic dog barking):
My second report is on the escalation in the Middle East since Christmas with severe provocations from Israel, the US and allegedly ISIS ( a US proxy ).
I've just finished watching your UK Column reports.
It is a great shame a couple of other countries couldn't have backed up South Africa in their charge of genocide as it doesn't matter what country anyone lives in, we all know it is genocide. Good on South Africa for giving this their best shot, I hope for their success but with sinking heart feel Israel will never have to face the charge simply because no matter which the lettered group they all work for the West.
If they don't it's about time they proved it.
I watched an interesting interview on Break Through News last night with Elijah Magnier, veteran war correspondent and analyst. About all the recent murders in various places by Israel, with regard to Lebanon ( three deaths all Hamas connected) he said Hezbollah would be working out how to hit Israel hard without giving Netanyahu the excuse he wants to widen the war, pretty much the same for Syria, Iraq and Iran.
They are all well aware Netanyahu needs to keep a war going to make sure he remains Prime Minister especially how badly the ground fighters have done in Gaza and they are doing their best to deny him what he wants.
The us white house's pompous hypocrisy is harder and harder to take.