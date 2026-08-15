Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Russia's Assad-era privileges in Syria are revoked by Al Qaeda. Anybody surprised?

I sit down with Jamarl Thomas to discuss the recent Syria-Russia Memorandum of Understanding that Russia is not commenting on..
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vanessa beeley

You can follow Jamarl on YouTube.

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