Russia's Assad-era privileges in Syria are revoked by Al Qaeda. Anybody surprised?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.81522Russia's Assad-era privileges in Syria are revoked by Al Qaeda. Anybody surprised?I sit down with Jamarl Thomas to discuss the recent Syria-Russia Memorandum of Understanding that Russia is not commenting on..vanessa beeleyAug 15, 202681522ShareTranscriptYou can follow Jamarl on YouTube. All my work is free but please do consider subscribing as it helps me enormously. I am not funded by any big conglomerates or government agencies. Its just me. Thank youSubscribeOne off donation to buy me a coffeeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksConversations with Vanessa BeeleyIn depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodevanessa beeleyRecent Episodes"Vanessa Beeley is not proscribed...yet!" with Crispin FlintoffJul 28 • vanessa beeleyRitual child abuse scandal rocks "Israel" and the Jolani threat to Lebanon.. w/Dimitri LascarisJul 19 • vanessa beeleyWhat did Jolani and Trump agree at the Ankara NATO summit and was Erdogan sweet-talked into alliance?Jul 10 • vanessa beeleyIsrael pushes Jolani towards cross-border aggression to destroy Hezbollah - Syria Podcast 11Jul 1 • vanessa beeley and UK ColumnIran, the MoU, Lebanon and the potential Jolani/Syria intervention against HezbollahJun 20 • vanessa beeleyIRAN: The Zionist -bloc narratives to discredit the Islamic Revolution explained - Ehsan SafarnejadJun 6 • vanessa beeleyWill Iran respond to the Zionist ethnic cleansing campaign in Lebanon?Jun 1 • vanessa beeley