Ritual child abuse scandal rocks "Israel" and the Jolani threat to Lebanon.. w/Dimitri Lascaris

You can read my previous articles covering this heinous topic below:

Girls raped in ritual ceremonies - investigation by Israel Hayom

Ritual child abuse and rape is a societal norm in Israel

Israel’s culture of rape and child abuse

Haaretz Survivors testify to Knesset about childhood sexual abuse network in Israeli religious ceremonies (go to archive.is for no paywall)

I will be covering this dark topic further in the coming months.

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