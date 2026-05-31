Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Angie Hudson's avatar
Angie Hudson
2d

Time to revisit the ‘blood libel’?

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Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
1d

The book I'm writing now, OMGdess, goes back to the origin of patriarchy and how it was imposed on the highly advanced neolithic Goddess cultures. Child rape and ritualized child sacrifice has been central from the beginning because it broke the power of the mother. It made her unable to protect her child. She was weak and helpless.

The word cannibal comes from Canaan Baal. The foreign rulers who'd invaded Canaan were the Habiru, the word that Hebrew derives from. Evicted from Egypt, they turned the peaceful cow Goddess Baat into a bloodthirsty rapist bull. The Torah (from tora, word that means bull, as also relates to 'by-Baal') inverted this, as it always does, and made the native population into the ones who drank blood and ate human flesh. The Habiru answered to the Hiero/ Aryan Abdi-Ashirta (AbRaHam)

The word Jew, an 18th century replacement for Khaz-Aryans, has no lineage tracing back to the Canaanite Judeans, who were rebels against the H'El-enists or sun god worshippers. It's my theory that Jew comes from Ju-Patr, Roman word for the sun god Dyeus Patr with Zeus as the Greek version of Dyeus. Human sacrifice is how the Hiero, the original form of Aryan, became gods. The Habiru/ Hebrew emulated them as their rulers, going back to ancient Egypt. It's been a long time coming for this predation to be exposed.

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