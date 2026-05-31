18-month old Karim tortured by the Zionist forces in Gaza. Photo: Osama Al-Kahlout

In recent weeks, Zionist forces tortured an 18-month old child to force his father, who witnessed the abuse, to confess. The horrific event took place in Central Gaza, in the Al Maghazi refugee camp.

The father, Osama Abu Nasser was already suffering from Zionist-enforced poverty after his horse, his sole means of income, was killed. He took his son to buy supplies for the family. He was trapped by gunfire near his home and the IOF ordered him to abandon his son on the ground and to approach the Zionist checkpoint. He was then forced to strip naked.

According to witness statements, the Zionists took the child and interrogated the father with the child in front of him. The terrorists burned the child with cigarettes, inserted a metal nail into his leg while the father watched, powerless. This was later confirmed by a medical report.

After 10 hours of abuse, the child Karim was released and handed over to the International Red Cross. The father is still being detained.

A recent headline - variations of which can be found in multiple media outlets, including Hebrew, details the following revelations:

Israeli Settler Council Issues Unprecedented Admission of Ritualistic Child Sexual Abuse After Broadcaster Exposes Cover-up

The Gush Etzion Regional Council in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has publicly admitted that ritualistic sexual abuse of children occurred within its communities, a confession that marks the first time a governing body in Israel’s religious-Zionist settler sector has broken ranks with years of denial.

Zionist public broadcaster Kan 11 ran an investigation which aired accounts from five unrelated women who described identical patterns of ‘multi-perpetrator ritualist sexual abuse’ across certain geographic areas of the Occupation. The investigation is a culmination of gathering survivor testimony for more than a year. It also relies on rabbinical warnings and police investigations that have broken the seal on decades of institutional silence.

A previous Israel Hayom investigation also delved deep into this sinister and sadistic ritualistic abuse and rape of children by family members and religious predators.

Ayala: "It's always a dark place. There are between six and nine men there. Tie me to bed with my hands and feet, stand in a circle, mumble prayers or blessings, and there is the rabbi who always leads the situation and says what to do. There's a ceremony, and every one of them rapes me "

From the Kan investigation:

Survivor Yael Ariel told the committee she had experienced ritual abuse from the age of five until her late teens, and was forced to harm other children during that time. She said she had received testimonies from several women who alleged that ‘doctors, educators, police officers, and past and present members of the Knesset’ were involved in the abuse. She filed a police complaint that was closed after a few months. ‘Speaking out today in the Knesset is a historic moment,’ she said. Yael Shitrit, another survivor, described abuse that began when she was three years old. ‘You have no idea what ritual abuse is,’ Shitrit told committee members. ‘The human brain cannot comprehend it. You can’t imagine what it means to program a three-year-old girl through rape and sadism so they can do whatever they want without anyone knowing.’ Shitrit described being trafficked across Israel from ceremony to ceremony. ‘Naked men stood in a circle. My therapist, her husband, and her son harmed me, and there were dozens of other girls and boys who harmed me.’ She said police had known of the cases for a year but lacked the tools to act: ‘The people who will fall are very, very senior figures. These people run communities and government agencies.’

A third survivor, who testified anonymously, described abuse beginning at age 11, escalating by age 14 to 'sadistic clubs' run by well-known individuals, where she was tied to a post with handcuffs. She described rituals involving the drinking of menstrual blood and the slaughter of animals. 'They told me no one would believe me if I spoke out.' She said she filed a police complaint five years earlier and presented a recorded admission by one of the alleged perpetrators, but the case was closed twice due to alleged lack of evidence.

The Knesset Research and Information Centre noted in 2025 that the Occupation legislature has no legal definition for 'ritual abuse’ - perhaps because the majority of those in power in this abomination of an entity are the primary predators and abusers of their own children, Palestinian children and adults and this does not remain only in the Occupied Palestinian territories but expands globally. The recent accounts of rape and systemic torture by the Sumud Flotilla participants from all over the world testifies to this sexual perversion and sadism being a societal norm in this depraved pedophile haven.

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