Regional reshaping after October 7th
The changes taking place in the Middle East are not compliant with the US agenda
A couple of recent interviews I did, first with Matt Ehret on Connecting the Dots for TNT. My internet was awful so I couldn’t come on video:
Second with Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare on TNT:
Hi Vannessa,
You may know this, but I was puzzled about what prompted the Oct 7th 2023 attack by Hamas also know by the name Al-Aqsa Mosque. Dr. Michael Hudson says the proximal cause really begins Oct 2, 2023.
HUDSON: I think you should say October 2nd. That was the destruction of the attempt to destroy the mosque. It’s October 2nd that triggered all of this. It was the Israeli attack on the mosque that was intended to say, We are going to destroy the Islamic presence in Palestine so that it can be entirely non-Islamic. That was the declaration of war. So don’t be suckered into the New York Times saying it’s all October 7th.
