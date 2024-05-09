My reports for UK Column yesterday began with a look at Xi Jinping’s first visit to Europe for five years with France as the first stop-off. While ostensibly this was all about “balancing” trade - it appears that China is trying to encourage independence in Europe and to stave off the horrifying potential of nuclear war.

The full text of Xi’s article for Le Figaro in English can be read here.

My second report covers the harrowing events in Rafah, the last refugee “safe haven” in Gaza which is now under sustained Zionist attack. I spoke with one of my friends there this morning and over the last two days. They told me that last night the Zionist quadcopter drones were outside the window of their apartment where twenty family members are sheltering.

The satanic device was spying on their gathering and could have, at any moment, shot them or fired a missile into the apartment killing all of them. At the last minute it launched its missile at a truck parked outside the apartment, incinerating it completely. This is the hell of the genocidal campaign against Palestinians. Psychological warfare accompanied by the random slaughter of entire families and civilian gatherings.

My third and final report covers the endless recycling of the Syria “chemical weapon” story and the same British Intel players involved now in Ukraine:

If you would like to watch the whole news program:

