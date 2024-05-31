My apologies for a few days silence. Syria is again without fuel entirely which means further electricity and internet outages, not to mention ridiculous 24 hour queues for fuel for vehicles throughout the country - all thanks to US sanctions, terrorist attacks on power plants and fuel stations/pipelines and above all US direct and proxy occupation of Syrian oil in the north-east.

My first report is on the horrifying inferno created by Zionist strikes on a refugee camp in Rafah:

My second report covers the announcement by Biden that a Ukraine-based organisation should take over management of the Rafah border:

My final report covers the “skirmish” between Egyptian and Israeli forces on the Rafah border.

Translated from Arabic:

An Egyptian military source, speaking to Al-Akhbar, said that the security arrangements currently being discussed with the Israeli side “focus on finding a mechanism to prevent the exchange of fire between the Israeli forces and their Egyptian counterparts on the border, amid the continued arming of the Egyptian forces stationed on the border strip.”

“Cairo rejected a proposal that the Egyptian and Israeli soldiers present inside the crossing be unarmed, as something illogical, which Tel Aviv also rejected,” noting that “there are military directives issued by the military leadership in Egypt, to the soldiers, to strike when there is danger.” “With an emphasis on not firing the first shot.”

According to the source, the results of the “investigations” being conducted between Cairo and Tel Aviv regarding the clash that took place in the vicinity of the Rafah crossing, the day before yesterday, and led to the martyrdom of one of the Egyptian security personnel present at the crossing from the Egyptian side, “will not be announced to public opinion, and will be confidential.” “It will be used to avoid similar security frictions that would increase the complications of the situation on the border.”

Three Egyptian soldiers, who spoke to Al-Akhbar, confirmed that “Cairo is keen not to be drawn into escalation for several reasons, the most important of which is preserving the stability of the Egyptian state,” they said.

They added, “Egypt has sent many messages to the Israeli side stating that pushing it into involvement in the war is unacceptable and its damage to Tel Aviv will be much greater.”

According to a military official in the circle surrounding decision-makers in Egypt, Cairo tried to intimidate Tel Aviv that the military escalation from the Egyptian side would be like “an earthquake inside Israel, given that it will not be limited to the Egyptian front, but will be an opportunity to attack Tel Aviv from other fronts that are threatening Israel. “Cairo calms it down and contains it.”

Also, the sources reported that “the Egyptian messages sent through American intermediaries included the assertion that European-American support for Israel would not guarantee the latter a war on all fronts at once, amidst the clear Egyptian combat readiness and the Popular Mobilization Forces to fight this (supposed) battle, noting that In the coming days, the regime will allow anti-Israel movements in the street.”

