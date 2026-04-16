'Proud to be Iranian' - Ehsan Safarnejad explains Iranian 'ceasefire' and Iranian strategy going forward

I am so glad to be able to discuss the recent ‘ceasefire’ that Iran has entered into with Washington - a ceasefire that has garnered much criticism online. Ehsan is able to provide a lot of necessary clarification and to objectively speculate on the reasons for the ‘ceasefire’ at this stage in the long war. We also discuss the current situation in Lebanon and how it ties into Iran’s long-term plans.

Music track is from VETR - you can follow them on Telegram and YouTube

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I will be working on the ground every week going forward and maintaining a ‘war diary’ of all my visits. Please do consider subscribing and supporting my work, your support is really essential. Thank you to all who already do. xx

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