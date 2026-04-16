Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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'Proud to be Iranian' - Ehsan Safarnejad explains Iranian 'ceasefire' and Iranian strategy going forward

We also discussed the correlation between Iranian and regional Resistance Axis strategy and the Zionist campaign to disunite and isolate the resistance actors
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Apr 16, 2026

I am so glad to be able to discuss the recent ‘ceasefire’ that Iran has entered into with Washington - a ceasefire that has garnered much criticism online. Ehsan is able to provide a lot of necessary clarification and to objectively speculate on the reasons for the ‘ceasefire’ at this stage in the long war. We also discuss the current situation in Lebanon and how it ties into Iran’s long-term plans.

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