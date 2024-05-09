Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said the violent crackdown on anti-genocide, pro-Palestine student demonstrations in US, UK, EU universities only serves to highlight Western panic that their moral fig leaf has fallen for good.

During a meeting of the Central Command of the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party in Damascus on Saturday, Assad highlighted that the “image of a wonderful and amazing West” has now started to “deteriorate” among Western citizens.

“Today, [Western citizens] have discovered that the principles upon which this system was based […] are lying, hypocrisy, and deception,” he added.

“Therefore, we see the brutal repression that we have not seen before in the universities. […] The truth is that this unprecedented brutal repression that we see expresses a state of panic for the Western system in general.”

President Assad also reiterated Syria’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and this in the face of a concerted Zionist campaign to fracture the Axis of Resistance along sectarian lines - a much practiced tactic that no longer has the powerful effect that it might have had prior to 2012 and the start of the dirty war against Syria and allies.

“All that we can offer within our capabilities to the Palestinians or to any Resistance against the Zionist entity - we will do it without hesitation. Our stance on resistance and our stance on it as a concept or a practice will not change. On the contrary it will grow stronger because the events have shown that those who do not make a decision do not have hope for the future. Those who do not have power have no value in this world. Those who do not resist to defend the homeland do not deserve a homeland at all. Submission gives a false sense of security, and perhaps of power and sometimes of existence or being. But for while, until this role ends and the mission that is required ends, so that after that, people, states, countries can be deprived of their rights. When countries are deprived of their rights, this means their destruction and collapse.”

I am trying to get hold of the whole speech and a better translation.

Today in Damascus, I attended the “Future of the Region” conference at the Diplomatic Institute section of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Speakers were Prof. Tim Anderson, Dr. Marwa Osman and Prof./Seyed Mohammed Marandi who spoke eloquently for more than two hours. I will shortly be writing up their speeches and the Q&A which included questions from the Ambassadors of Cuba and Venezuela.

