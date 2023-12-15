Palestinian genocide is a joint US/Israel project
My interview with Scott Ritter on Press TV Spotlight
My recent interview with Press TV, joined by Scott Ritter.
I really enjoyed this interview, yesterday when I mentioned it in my comment I couldn't remember who did the interview, now I know. Really enjoyed the format for a change. As I commented yesterday I do not see how there could be a two state solution. How could we trust the Zionists after all these decades, impossible I would have thought.
I never understood how Israel was awarded so much land by the UN in the first place, over the country it belonged to, let alone expecting Palestine to settle for the same again.
Excellent interview. It's heartening to hear that the Resistance is strong and ready, and that, as Ritter says, Israel has lost this war no matter what they do. That said, living here in the US and seeing (I mean not for the first time, but certainly in the most naked and disgusting way), how as MLK put it, we're the biggest purveyors of violence in the world. And we protest and protest, and Genocide Joe goes on blathering about how he's a zionist and believes in israel. A dangerous fking buffoon, like all of them.