Discover more from Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
Over 6,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Palestine, a history of the Resistance - interview with journalist Marwa Osman in Lebanon.
One day after the Zionist bombing of Al Ahli Hospital I speak to Levantine Marwa Osman
A mother in Gaza holding her dead child after a Zionist bombing raid.
Marwa Osman represents the Resistance against colonialism in Lebanon, Palestine, the entire Levant. She is a journalist and a source of historical context and cultural understanding. An important voice:
[Apologies for the sound quality, connecting Syria and Lebanon is always fraught with Internet issues]
Video version:
Audio version:
***